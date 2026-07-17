Christopher Nolan's Odyssey ending explained: Is there a mid-credits, post-credits scene?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has finally reached theatres, bringing Homer's ancient Greek epic to the big screen with an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus. The film, one of Nolan's most ambitious projects yet, follows the legendary king's long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan (R) poses with a fan upon his arrival to attend the red carpet for the premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in Mumbai on July 11, 2026. (AFP)

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As audiences experience Nolan's take on the classic tale, one question has emerged among moviegoers: does The Odyssey have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?

The director is known for self-contained storytelling rather than franchise-style teasers, but viewers are still curious whether there is any additional footage or surprise waiting after the credits.

Does The Odyssey have a post-credits scene?

The short answer is no.

Unlike many major Hollywood releases, The Odyssey does not include a mid-credits scene or a post-credits scene. The film concludes its main narrative before the credits begin, with no additional sequence teasing a future instalment.

However, audiences may still want to remain seated through the credits for a notable detail linked to the film's music.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Nolan is credited as a co-writer of the film's closing song, "When I'm Home." The track is performed by Travis Scott and James Blake, with production involving Blake and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

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{{^usCountry}} The credit marks an unusual addition to Nolan's long filmmaking career. While the director has frequently worked closely with composers, including Hans Zimmer and Göransson, to create the soundscapes for films such as Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer, he has rarely stepped into the songwriting process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The credit marks an unusual addition to Nolan's long filmmaking career. While the director has frequently worked closely with composers, including Hans Zimmer and Göransson, to create the soundscapes for films such as Inception, Interstellar and Oppenheimer, he has rarely stepped into the songwriting process. {{/usCountry}}

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Travis Scott previously collaborated with Nolan on "The Plan," the song released for the director's 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet.

What happens at the end of The Odyssey?

According to ScreenRant's, Nolan's adaptation places greater focus on the psychological and moral consequences of war rather than only the heroic aspects of Odysseus' journey.

The publication compared The Odyssey with Nolan's earlier films Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, suggesting that all three explore different aspects of conflict, from survival during wartime to the consequences of creating destructive technology.

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The film's ending reportedly moves away from a straightforward celebration of Odysseus' return home and instead examines the emotional weight of the violence he experienced and caused during his journey.

ScreenRant also interpreted Nolan's portrayal of the Trojan Horse as a symbol of destruction rather than simply a clever military strategy, drawing parallels with the moral questions explored in Oppenheimer.

While The Odyssey does not feature an additional scene after the credits, the final song provides audiences with one more piece of Nolan's vision before the film comes to an end.

By: Tusharika Tripathi