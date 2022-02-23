Cillian Murphy transforms into Oppenheimer in first image from Christppher Nolan film. Fans can't wait for 'masterpiece'

Universal Pictures has revealed the first look picture from Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer. It is a mugshot of lead actor Cillian Murphy as the protagonist.

In the monochrome picture shared by the official Instagram handle of Universal Pictures, Cillian is shown wearing a hat staring into the camera with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. Fans showered praises upon the image. One wrote, "Can't wait for Nolan's next masterpiece". Another added, "Pleased to finally see Cillian doing the lead role."

J Robert Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist and a professor, who is widely regarded as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. He was the head of Los Amalos Laboratory and his work was pivotal in the development of nuclear weapons. He personally supervised the first successful test detonation of an atomic bomb.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is described in its synopsis as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it".

Oppenheimer is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

The film also stars Emily Blunt as Robert's wife, biologist and botanist Katherine Oppenheimer. In addition, Matt Damon plays General Leslie Groves Jr, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr plays Lewis Strauss, one of the founder of the US Atomic Energy Commission. The high-profile ensemble cast is rounded off by Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

