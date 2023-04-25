From Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk: It’s love all the way in Coachella

It wasn’t just music that was in the air at Coachella this year, but love too. The music festival turned out to be a spot where to start a buzz around a new relationship brewing or confirm new romance. Here’s a roundup of the celebrity couples who hit the desert to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of festive tunes and mushy vibes.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted getting cosy at the music festival

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny seemingly confirmed their rumoured romance at the music festival. According to Page Six, they couldn’t stay away from each other while attending the music festival in Indio, California, as they kept close while watching performances on Sunday. The singer, 29, was photographed chatting with the model, 27, with a plaid mask covering the lower half of his face. While they did not engage in any overt PDA, the reality star made an appearance on Bunny’s Instagram Story some days prior. On Saturday, the 29-year-old musician shared videos of himself riding a golf cart through the festival grounds with a woman by his side, whose voice and brown hair seemed quite similar to that of Jenner.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk

The Russian-born model Irina is Shayking off anya story by her back to back spotting with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She was spotted in photos looking cosy with DiCaprio at Coachella over the weekend. The Oscar-winning actor and Shayk attended Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival late Saturday and partied until early Sunday. They got together a second time to watch Frank Ocean perform on Sunday night. Shayk was previously in a relationship with DiCaprio’s friend Bradley Cooper.

Dylan Minnette- Isabella Elei

13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette sparked romance rumours with model Isabella Elei at the music festival after he was seen holding her hands. The couple were photographed getting cozy while attending the music festival together on April 16. Minnette’s outing with Elei, 21, marks his first potential public relationship following his split from Lydia Night. They are yet to comment on the new love.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

It has been the highlight of the music festival. A video of the former couple kissing at the festival went viral, sending social media users in tizzy, fueling speculation that the pair got back together since they amicably parted ways in November 2021. In the video, the 24-year-old Mercy singer and 26-year-old Havana hitmaker were seen hugging each other before they leaned in for a passionate kiss. It is unclear if the two have officially rekindled romance.

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra

Coachella served as date night for The Weeknd and his rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra. The Blinding Lights singer, 33, stepped out on Friday with the DJ, 30, at the annual musical festival, where the two were spotted holding hands while wearing matching outfits. They wore white pants, white jackets and sunglasses, and the singer kept his face covered with a white bandana. They have been linked since February 2022, when they were spotted kissing while celebrating his birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai

Ariana Madix has officially moved on from Tom Sandoval! The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted getting intimate with fitness instructor Daniel Wai at Coachella over the weekend. According to Entertainment Tonight, these two attended the Camp Poosh pool party together, and a source says, “They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico. He’s a sweet guy.”