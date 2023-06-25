Colleen Hoover defends casting Blake Lively in It Ends With Us film adaptation

Colleen Hoover, the author of "It Ends With Us," is thrilled with the progress of the film adaptation, despite facing backlash from fans. She expressed her excitement after seeing the footage and even shed tears on set. The bestselling book tells the story of Lily Bloom, portrayed by Blake Lively, who becomes involved in an abusive relationship with surgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni.

When Blake Lively was spotted on set wearing unconventional outfits, fans criticized the choices online. However, Hoover welcomed the social media scrutiny, seeing it as a testament to her readers' dedication. She clarified that she did not describe the characters' outfits extensively in the book, emphasizing that the focus should be on the conversation and the story, which carries over to the film.

Hoover defended her decision to cast Blake Lively, despite some fans calling for a "legit" redhead. She expressed her admiration for Lively and was amazed when the actress agreed to take on the role. However, Hoover remained cautiously optimistic, not allowing herself to get too excited until the filming was complete.

Addressing readers' concerns about the characters' ages being raised in the film, Hoover explained that the initial intention was to write in the new adult genre with college-age characters. However, she admitted to making an error in portraying the characters' professions accurately, leading to the need to adjust their ages for the film adaptation.

Colleen Hoover stands firm in her conviction that fans will be delighted with the outcome, undeterred by any doubts or negative feedback. However, she keeps fans eagerly waiting as the film's production faced a temporary setback due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Consequently, the highly anticipated release date remains undisclosed for now.

