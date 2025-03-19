Colleen Hoover's Verity to soon be a movie: What we know on release date, cast

Colleen Hoover's Verity, the much awaited film adaption, is almost ready for the big screen. The film, which is being directed by Michael Showalter, is a sequel to Hoover's critically acclaimed adaptation of her No. 1 bestseller It Ends With Us. The eagerly anticipated movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity is nearly ready for release.(AP)

When will Verity release?

Amazon MGM Studios plans to release Verity in theatres in 2026. The exact date is still unknown. Before it spent months at the top of The New York Times Best Seller list and sold over a million copies in 2023 alone, Hoover self-published Verity for the first time in 2018.

In November 2024, Hoover expressed her enthusiasm for the Verity film adaption, which is based on her self-published book. On Instagram, she wrote, “Verity is coming to theaters and I am so excited for this cast and the script and the director and the whole team bringing this to life. Cannot wait. More coming soon!”

What is Verity about?

The narrative centres on Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer recruited to complete the best-selling series by famous author Verity Crawford.

Lowen finds an unwritten autobiography in the Crawfords' house that contains startling revelations, including the truth about Verity's daughter's passing.

Lowen must decide whether to expose the terrible realities in the manuscript or take advantage of them as she grows fond of Verity's husband, Jeremy.

Despite publishing more than 20 best-selling books, Hoover revealed that writing Verity was her "favourite writing experience" during an August 2024 visit on Barely Famous.

Cast and filming

In addition to the announcement that the adaptation was in the works, it was also made public that Anne Hathaway would play Verity Crawford in the movie!

Hathaway will play the title character of Verity Crawford, once again collaborating with Michael Showalter, who she worked with on The Idea Of You.

Josh Hartnett will play Jeremy Crawford, and Dakota Johnson will play Lowen Ashleigh, the other main cast members.

While filming Verity in New York City in late February 2025, Hartnett and Hathaway were seen holding hands and running down the street in semi-formal clothing.

A few days afterward, Johnson was seen filming with Hartnett, her face and clothes covered in fake blood. It appeared as though they were filming a car accident scene from the book.