Bradley Cooper’s film causes havoc in New York neighbourhood as residents complain about noise and late-night shoots

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper’s latest film, featuring Laura Dern and Will Arnett, is causing significant disruptions in a New York City neighbourhood, leaving local residents increasingly frustrated. According to a report by Page Six, the production has not only been affecting people but also disturbing their pets due to the ongoing commotion. Bradley Cooper's latest directorial venture has upset the residents of New York

Many locals have expressed their frustration over the film’s late-night shooting schedule, with loud generators reportedly running until as late as 1 or 2 a.m. Some residents claim the persistent noise has made it difficult to sleep, while others have raised concerns about the prolonged presence of production vehicles in the area. Vans and other transport vehicles have allegedly been blocking roads and driveways for hours at a time, causing inconvenience for those trying to go about their daily routines. Although the majority of filming is happening at night, one resident alleged that the disturbances continue throughout the day as well.

Bradley is not only starring in the film but is also serving as a producer and even taking on duties as a camera operator. Prior to moving production to Douglaston, Queens, the film was being shot in Midtown Manhattan and Forest Hills. While Douglaston is no stranger to film shoots, as it has served as a backdrop for various movies in the past, some locals believe this particular production has been far more disruptive than others. One long-time resident mentioned that they had experienced multiple film shoots in the area over the years, including the 2010 drama Rabbit Hole, starring Nicole Kidman, but described this particular crew as unusually inconsiderate.

Despite the commotion surrounding the shoot, very little is known about the film’s storyline. However, Bradley has provided some insight into his character, hinting that his role is relatively minor. “I play a guy who’s an understudy actor and he’s understudying a play called The 13 Disciples, and he’s understudying all of them. So that’s what this is about,” he revealed during an interview earlier this year.

For now, residents are hoping the production will wrap up soon so that their neighbourhood can return to normal. However, with filming still ongoing, it remains to be seen how long the disruptions will last.