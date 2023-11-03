Could he be any more sad? Matt LeBlanc looks ‘heartbroken’ in first public appearance since Matthew Perry's death

In the superhit TV series Friends, Joey Tribbiani(Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing(Matthew Perry) redefined how roommates should get along. So much so that since 2004 when the last episode of Friends aired, their on-screen friendship is still looked up to by fans across the world.

Joey Tribbiani(Matt LeBlanc in darker clothes) and Chandler Bing(Matthew Perry) in TV series Friends(File Photo)

After Perry's sudden death recently, fans have been wondering how LeBlanc must be feeling about the loss. Less than a week after Perry's death, LeBlanc was spotted on Thursday afternoon in in Los Angeles, California, according to a report by TMZ. Driving his SUV, it was LeBlac's first public appearance since the death of Perry.

In a picture shared by TMZ, LeBlanc is seen wearing dark sunglasses and a baseball cap. He looks desolate in the wake of Perry's death.

Earlier, LeBlanc and the Friends cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, had shared a joint statement with ABC News, highlighting their deep disappointment and grief upon Perry's sudden death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the statement read.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement read further.

Perry's death

On Saturday, October 28, Perry was found dead inside his home in what has been claimed to be a drowning incident. Meanwhile, investigations are on to ascertain if any unwanted substance was there in the body of Perry.

Earlier, law enforcement authorities said that prescription drugs were found at Perry's home after his death, reported TMZ. They emphasised that no illegal drugs were found.

Perry's addiction

Perry suffered from drinking addiction and substance abuse and had battled his way out of it. During the filming of Friends, his addiction was noticed by his co-stars. Aniston had even confronted him for his issue. Perry was also a smoker.