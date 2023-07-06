Daniel Radcliffe reveals if he will be part of HBO's Harry Potter reboot series

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has dashed fans' hopes of seeing him again in the recently-announced series reboot on HBO Max. In a recent interview, Daniel said that the new show does not ‘need’ him. The new series on the boy wizard was announced in April as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service. (Also read: Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Voldemort’ in Harry Potter TV series)

Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter for a decade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

What Daniel said about HBO's Harry Potter reboot

Speaking to Comicbook.com about the show, Daniel said, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

About the new series

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling's books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

The announcement for the new franchise was met with widespread groans from fans of the original series. Many asked what was the need to gild the lily after all.

Daniel Radcliffe's personal life

Daniel and his partner Erin Darke recently became parents. Daniel, 33, and Erin, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON