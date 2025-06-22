Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Danny Boyle reveals filming 28 Years Later was a 'nightmare'; here's why

ANI |
Jun 22, 2025 07:55 PM IST

28 Years Later director Danny Boyle has opened up about an unexpected hurdle while making the new film in the popular zombie franchise. 

28 Years Later director Danny Boyle has opened up about an unexpected hurdle while making the new film in the popular zombie franchise. Speaking at the London premiere earlier this week, Boyle said it was a "nightmare" when he learned about a rule that affected how scenes were shot. (Also Read: Anil Kapoor meets Danny Boyle in London says, ‘we spoke about family, friends and the future’)

Director Danny Boyle poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of 28 Years Later, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Director Danny Boyle poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of 28 Years Later, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Danny Boyle on issues while filming 28 Years Later

The movie takes place nearly three decades after the Rage virus destroyed society. Boyle, while speaking to People, said that, in reality, infected people who had been living that long with the virus would likely have no clothes left.

"I mean, if you're recently infected, you'd have some clothes, but if you've been infected for a long time, the clothes would just disintegrate with the way that you behave," Boyle told PEOPLE.

However, there was an issue. A 14-year-old actor, Alfie Williams, plays a key role in the film as the son of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character. Because of laws protecting child actors, the set could not include fully naked people, even if they were only supposed to appear infected.

Danny Boyle on why filming 28 Years Later was a nightmare

"We never knew that going in, it was a nightmare," Boyle said.

"Interestingly, because there was a 12-year-old boy on set, you're not allowed for anybody to be naked, not really naked, so they look naked, but it's all prosthetics," Boyle added.

28 Years Later is the third movie in the series, following 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. The film hit theatres on June 20. A fourth film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Boyle, is expected to be released in January 2026. (ANI )

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
