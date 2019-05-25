Anil Kapoor meets Danny Boyle in London says, ‘we spoke about family, friends and the future’

Indian actor Anil Kapoor met British filmmaker Danny Boyle in London where they spoke about “family, friends and the future”. “Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful,” Anil tweeted on Saturday along with a photograph of the two.

“All the best for Yesterday. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon,” he wrote. Anil had featured in Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. In January, Slumdog Millionaire completed a decade since its release in 2009.

Catching up with #DannyBoyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future...Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon! pic.twitter.com/R5paBIHJeX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 25, 2019

“It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then,” Anil had said in a statement. “Many have called Slumdog... a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I’m honoured to have been a part of it,” he added.

The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win a staggering Rs 20 million on India’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” game show.

Anil was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which traces the rags to riches tale of a slum boy, played by actor Dev Patel. The film won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Motion Picture.

Indian music maestro A.R. Rahman brought home two Oscars for his Jai ho composition for the film in the same year. Veteran writer-lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty were also winners at the prestigious awards ceremony.

First Published: May 25, 2019 13:45 IST