Anil Kapoor praises daughter Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes appearances, says she’s ‘taking world by storm, one outfit at a time’

Actor Anil Kapoor is a proud father as daughters, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and producer Rhea Kapoor, who is her stylist, put up a stellar show at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor shared a collage of Sonam’s different looks at the French Riviera along with an encouraging note.

He wrote with the pics, “Taking the world by storm, one outfit at a time! So proud of my girls for creating art with fashion! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor, Love the looks and the brains behind them! #proudfathermoment.” Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in Sonam and Shahid Kapoor’s Mausam, also liked the tweet.

Sonam Kapoor poses as she arrives for the screening of the film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. ( AFP )

Sonam Kapoor poses at 72nd Cannes Film Festival. ( REUTERS )

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at Mumbai airport while leaving for Cannes, Sonam on her flight and Rhea in Cannes. ( Varinder Chawla )

Besides styling Sonam at Cannes, Rhea has also co-produced Sonam’s films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. The two sisters left together for the festival and were spotted at the Mumbai airport in similar dresses.

Sonam wore a white Ralph & Russo tuxedo dress with a long train on her second day at the red carpet of the film festival, and wrote: “The French Riviera suits me.” She paired it with an emerald necklace. She had made her Cannes debut this year in a red dress by Valentino. She then turned into a Modern Maharani in an embroidered ivory gown for a Chopard party. She also showcased a neon yellow gown by Ashi Studio as she launched a perfume for a brand. The flared off-shoulder gown was paired with matching stilettos. She also wore a neon blue gown for another public appearance.

Among others Bollywood actors who have already walked at the festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. While Sonam is still in Cannes, Aishwarya and Kangana and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their return.

