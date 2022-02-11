Deadpool creator says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaks aren't fake: 'It's happening, it's been seen'

Over the last several months, several news reports, purported leaked pictures, and rumours had claimed a host of stars will be seen in Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While many insiders have dismissed such leaks as fake, a credible source--the creator of Deadpool--has now seemingly confirmed all of them as legit.

In a recent interaction, comic book writer and Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld shared that all the leaks about the likes of Tom Cruise and John Krasinski making cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel are real. He said they were in all likelihood coming from people who have seen early test screenings of the film.

Speaking on an episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube, Rob said, "Here's the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? ...They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they're testing, it's all getting out."

Without revealing names of which actors are likely to be seen, Rob went on to say that several social media theories about the film are correct. "We're all hitting those hashtags and we're like, 'Oh c**p! They're showing this. People are seeing this.' I think it's safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that's out there, it's happening. It's in, it's been seen."

In the recent past, leaked pictures purportedly from the sets of Doctor Strange 2, seem to show Tom Cruise dressed as a version of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Other reports have also claimed that The Office and A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski will play Mr Fantastic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, deals with the titular character trying to contain the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel having introduced the concept of multiverse and variants, it is expected that several actors will play variations of popular characters already seen on screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is set to release on May 6. Apart from Benedict in the lead role, the film also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez.

