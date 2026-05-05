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Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård part of Cannes Film Festival 2026 jury headed by Park Chan-wook

Organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have announced the 9-member jury for this year's edition, led by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook.

May 05, 2026 08:47 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook has been named as the president of the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Korean director, best known for acclaimed works such as Oldboy and No Other Choice, will lead the nine-member jury, which will decide the Palme d'Or and other prizes at the prestigious festival later this month. The jury also includes Oscar-nominated Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgård, as well as acclaimed director Chloé Zhao.

Cannes 2026 jury unveiled

Demi Moore is part of the jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (File Photo)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Monday, just about a week before the 79th Cannes Film Festival begins, organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival. Park Chan-wook had already been announced as the jury president, and the remaining jurors were announced on Monday.

Apart from Park, Demi Moore, Chloe, and Stellan, the jury also includes Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankolé, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

An ‘A-list’ jury

The jury has been dubbed ‘A-list’ by the Frendh press due to the presence of so many noted and popular names. In recent years, both Demi Moore and Skarsgård have starred in films that premiered at Cannes and ultimately earned them Oscar nominations. Moore's The Substance premiered at the festival in 2024. Last year, Sentimental Value, with Skarsgård, launched at Cannes.

There is also an underlying sense of anxiety over the political tones on the red carpet and beyond, with other major festivals this year having seen divisive statements from filmmakers over the US' war in the Middle East, as well as the Israel-Palestine Conflict.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

demi moore cannes film festival
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård part of Cannes Film Festival 2026 jury headed by Park Chan-wook
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