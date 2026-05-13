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Demi Moore calls fighting AI ‘losing battle’; Guillermo del Toro slams those saying 'art can be done with a f***ing app'

Cannes Film Festival jury member, Hollywood star Demi Moore, called fighting AI a losing battle ahead of the festival's opening.

May 13, 2026 08:31 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Actor Demi Moore has called Hollywood's fight against AI a losing battle, urging the film industry to find ways to work with the new technology in order to protect itself. The actor was speaking ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, which she is attending as a jury member.

Demi Moore says AI is here to stay

Jury member of the 79th Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes(REUTERS)

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old star addressed the media ahead of the Cannes opening in France, where she spoke about the impact of AI on cinema. "AI is here. And so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it is a more valuable path to take," the Oscar nominee said.

Demi, star of films like Ghost and Charlie's Angels 2, admitted that the industry is ‘probably not’ doing enough to protect itself from AI. “Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don't know. And so my inclination would be to say probably not,” she added.

Demi Moore received her first Oscar nomination for the body-horror film The Substance after its Cannes premiere in 2024. This year, she is returning to the festival as one of nine jurors who will hand out the Palme d'Or on May 23.

AI debate at the Cannes Film Festival

The 79th Cannes Film Festival launched on Tuesday, marking the start of 12 days of nonstop premieres that will culminate May 23 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or.

The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook, the South Korean filmmaker of Oldboy and No Other Choice, who said that politics and cinema go hand in hand.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

demi moore cannes film festival
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Demi Moore calls fighting AI ‘losing battle’; Guillermo del Toro slams those saying 'art can be done with a f***ing app'
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