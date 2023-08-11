Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning starrer The Equalizer 3 release date out

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are working together once more to make another movie about Robert McCall and the "Equalizer" series. This new movie, "The Equalizer 3," will be the last one in the series. The first two movies came out in 2014 and 2018.

"The Equalizer 3" (Sept. 1, theaters): The action-thriller threequel finds former government assassin Robert McCall (Denzel Washington, with Dakota Fanning) in Southern Italy and protecting new friends from the Mafia.

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed," The official tagline of the movie reads.

“Finding himself surprisingly at home in southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

David Bloomfield, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Andy Mitchell are the executive producers of the movie, and it was written by Richard Wenk.

The Equalizer 3 release date

The movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 1, 2023.

What is the age rating for The Equalizer 3?

The first two Equalizer movies were given an 18 rating in the UK (similar to an R rating in the US) because they have mature content. They show a lot of strong violence, use strong language, and have some scenes with drugs.

The third Equalizer movie, Equalizer 3, hasn't been officially rated yet, but it's expected to get an 18 rating as well. The trailer released in May had a lot of strong violence, and usually, action series become more violent with each new movie.

The Equalizer 3 cast

Denzel Washington teams up with Dakota Fanning, David Denman, and Sonia Anmar for the exciting last part of the trilogy.

Where to stream The Equalizer and The Equalizer 2?

The Equalizer is available to stream on Netflix, Sky Store, and Now TV, and to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, and YouTube in the UK.

For The Equalizer 2, it's available for streaming on Sky Store and Now TV. If you want to own it, you can buy it from Amazon, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other places.

