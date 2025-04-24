Did Ben Affleck just admit that Jennifer Lopez ‘drove him crazy’?

Ben Affleck is no stranger to the public eye, now the Deepwater star expressed that Jennifer Lopez “drove him crazy”. Despite their fairytale beginnings, the couple's lovey-dovey period ended in divorce in 2024 after just two years. In a recent interview, Ben Affleck opens up about his complex relationship with Jennifer Lopez, alluding she made him 'crazy'. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

While appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe to promote his upcoming film The Accountant 2, Affleck spoke, “The people you love the most drive you the most crazy,” while alluding his character's chemistry with costar Jon Bernthal . Many took this as a subtle nod to Lopez.

The couple gave their romance a second shot after their engagement in the early 2000s fizzled out and began to show signs of strain during the filming of Lopez’s passion project, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

During the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez breaks down in tears over her overwhelming workload, saying she felt guilty for missing a planned event with Affleck, per Daily Mail report.

Affleck praised Lopez as ‘spectacular’

Still, just last week, Affleck called her “spectacular”, per Entertainment Tonight. “For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them,” he said.

“She’s an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Daily Mail further reported that Luciana Barroso, the wife of Affleck’s best friend Matt Damon, has been urging him to reenter the dating scene. “Ben’s been on a couple of under-the-radar dates, but so far there’s been no magic for him,” an onlooker told the outlet.

But Affleck, who has struggled with alcohol addiction and gone through multiple stints in rehab. “His recovery family is urging him to date a woman in the recovery community. Ben being with a woman who drinks is not conducive to his sobriety,” another insider told Radar Online.

The father of three said in the same interview, “I’m genuinely a happy person.”