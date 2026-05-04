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Didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood: Jon M Chu

Didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood: Jon M Chu

May 04, 2026 11:15 am IST
PTI |
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London, Filmmaker Jon M Chu says he didn't think he deserved to be in Hollywood until his film "Crazy Rich Asians" turned out to be a hit, which he compares to winning a lottery.

Didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood: Jon M Chu

The director made his debut in 2008 with "Step Up 2: The Streets". His film "Crazy Rich Asians" released in 2018 and went on to gross over USD 239 million at the global box office.

"Why am I the person to tell the story? When you said my list of movies, it lit up and you said 'Crazy Rich Asians'...That was a big point in my life. I didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood. I was discovered, and I got very lucky. And when you win the lottery, you think you actually don't know how you got there. So you actually can't win the lottery again," the filmmaker said at a Canva Create panel last month at SoFi Stadium, according to the entertainment magazine People.

His latest directorial is "Wicked: For Good". The film released in 2025 and featured Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
crazy rich asians london filmmaker box office hollywood
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