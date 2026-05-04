London, Filmmaker Jon M Chu says he didn't think he deserved to be in Hollywood until his film "Crazy Rich Asians" turned out to be a hit, which he compares to winning a lottery.

Didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood: Jon M Chu

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The director made his debut in 2008 with "Step Up 2: The Streets". His film "Crazy Rich Asians" released in 2018 and went on to gross over USD 239 million at the global box office.

"Why am I the person to tell the story? When you said my list of movies, it lit up and you said 'Crazy Rich Asians'...That was a big point in my life. I didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood. I was discovered, and I got very lucky. And when you win the lottery, you think you actually don't know how you got there. So you actually can't win the lottery again," the filmmaker said at a Canva Create panel last month at SoFi Stadium, according to the entertainment magazine People.

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{{^usCountry}} "I had to learn how to win in a different way or how to tell my story. … As I go through my career, that moment, choosing to do something that only I could tell was a scary … I was like, 'No one's going to see this movie.' I actually told my team, I was like, 'I'm going to make a movie. I'm going to take five years and I'm not going to make you any money.' Luckily they were fine with it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I had to learn how to win in a different way or how to tell my story. … As I go through my career, that moment, choosing to do something that only I could tell was a scary … I was like, 'No one's going to see this movie.' I actually told my team, I was like, 'I'm going to make a movie. I'm going to take five years and I'm not going to make you any money.' Luckily they were fine with it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Featuring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Victoria Loke among others, the film revolved around Rachel Chu , an NYU professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young, for a wedding, only to discover Nick is from one of Asia's wealthiest families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Featuring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Victoria Loke among others, the film revolved around Rachel Chu , an NYU professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young, for a wedding, only to discover Nick is from one of Asia's wealthiest families. {{/usCountry}}

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His latest directorial is "Wicked: For Good". The film released in 2025 and featured Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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