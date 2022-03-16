Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Halle Berry's new haircut has fans convinced she is returning as Storm

With each passing week, there is a new rumour or fan theory about a character or fan-favourite actor doing a cameo in Marvel's upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This week, fans are convinced that Halle Berry--who played Storm in the X-Men films--will be reprising her role in the film. The source of this 'confirmation' is Halle's new hairdo, which is strikingly similar to the style she had when she played Storm years ago. The actor, however, hasn't commented on it yet. (Also read: New Doctor Strange 2 toy reveals yet another Strange variant in film)

On Tuesday, Halle Berry tweeted her new look with short bleached hair, quite similar to her look as Storm in the X-Men films. She captioned the post, "This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back! this is for YOU!" However, fans were easily convinced that the change in hairdo signified that Halle was doing at least a cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

One fan replied to Halle's tweet, writing, "Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!" Another fan shared a GIF of Storm from one of the X-Men films and tweeted, "Or is it to make this happen again? (winking face emoji)". Another fan quote-tweeted Halle's post and wrote, "Tell us you’re being in the next MCU movie without telling us you’re being in the next MCU movie #storm"

Halle played Storm in four X-Men films - X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Her last appearance was in 2014. The actor was last seen on screen recently in the sci-fi flick Moonfall, which released last month.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. At least one of Halle's X-Men co-stars is confirmed to star in it--Patrick Stewart is returning to play Professor X. There have been several other rumours and leaks claiming Tom Cruise plays Iron Man and Ryan Reynolds is returning as Deadpool in the film. However, all of them are unconfirmed at this point. The Sam Raimi directorial will release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

