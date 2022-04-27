Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New promo of Benedict Cumberbatch film reveals fan-favourite secret society

Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally given the fans what they were asking for. A new TV promo of the film has revealed that the secret society hinted at in the film is indeed Illuminati, a powerful society in Marvel Comics. Fans had speculated this ever since one of the trailers gave a glimpse of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, who is a member of the society in the comics. But Marvel had been cagey about the details till now. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch film collects ₹10 crore in India in advance bookings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second trailer of the film introduced Patrick, giving a glimpse of him from behind and his voice as well. The scene had Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in a court of some sort with his hands in handcuffs. The setting and presence of Charles Xavier lead many fans to speculate that the film is introducing the Marvel secret society Illuminati.

A new promo of the film released on Tuesday confirms these speculations. In the promo, as Strange is taken inside the courtroom by Iron Man’s bots, a variant of his fellow wizard Mordo tells him, “Stephen Strange, the Illuminati will see you now.” This is followed by a shot of Strange looking at his judges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Illuminati s a secret society in the Marvel Comics, which includes Iron Man, alongside Mr Fantastic and Professor Charles Xavier. Xavier is already confirmed to appear in the film and there have been strong rumours that Tom Cruise plays a variant of Iron Man in the film called Superior Iron Man. In addition, John Krasinski is rumoured to play Mr Fantastic in the film, giving further weight to the Illuminati theory. But even as the presence of the society has been confirmed in the film, there is no confirmation on its constitution.

Doctor Strange 2 is in direct continuation to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 and releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON