Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New promo shows Zombie Wanda, fans again spot Iron Man. Watch

A new TV promo for Marvel's next release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Thursday night, giving fans a look at some previously unseen footage. The 30-second clip gives a better look at some characters already seen in previous trailers and also introduces new ones teased earlier. And fans are once again convinced they have spotted a variant of Iron Man in the clip. Also read: Exclusive: Patrick Stewart going back to Charles Xavier, Picard made lives difficult for those close to him

The clip, titled Sacrifice, opens with a better look at Zombie Strange, previously shown in a trailer of the film, followed by a more detailed look at Baron Mordo (played by Chiwetel Ejifor), as he attacks Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange with a sword. Viewers are then treated to a shot of a glowing, flying superhero in what appears to be an armour. Fans are divided over whether it is a variant of Captain Marvel (played in the MCU by Brie Larson), or Iron Man, who has been rumoured to return in the film, being played by Tom Cruise. A brief shot also gives a glimpse at Zombie Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), previously seen in an episode of the animated show What If...?

But it was the Iron Man 'appearance' that got fans excited. "I only care about Tom Cruise possibly being in this," commented one fan. The character was famously played by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and died in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. However, in his rumoured return in Doctor Strange 2, he is said to be played by Tom instead. Leaked pics claimed to be from the film's sets show Tom in a motion capture suit in front of a green screen. Marvel, however, has not confirmed the leak yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of MCU and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. There have been several other rumours and leaks claiming Ryan Reynolds is returning as Deadpool in the film or Tobey Maguire is playing Spider-Man. Recent fan theories have also claimed John Krasinski is playing a version of Mr Fantastic in it.

However, all of them are unconfirmed at this point. Only one actor has confirmed their participation in a fan-favourite character. Patrick Stewart is returning as Professor Charles Xavier, a role he played in the X-Men films for 17 years. The Sam Raimi directorial will release in theatres on May 6, 2022. It has been described as Marvel's first horror feature.

