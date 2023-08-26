News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested by New York police days after his unsettling message to actor

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested by New York police days after his unsettling message to actor

ANI
Aug 26, 2023

The Southampton PD detained Chad following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person in the Village of Sagaponack, Town of Southampton.

Actor Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto has been arrested. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chad delivered an unsettling message to Drew Barrymore from the crowd at a 92nd Street Y event in New York earlier this week. (Also Read | Drew Barrymore whisked off stage at NYC event as alleged stalker with criminal history approached her)

Drew Barrymore at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in New York.
He was arrested on Thursday by the Southampton Town Police and is facing a misdemeanour charge of stalking in the fourth degree, according to a press release sent by Lt. Todd Spencer, a spokesperson for the department.

Chad is being held overnight and is set to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at morning arraignment.

The arrest comes just a day after the Southampton PD detained Chad following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person in the Village of Sagaponack, Town of Southampton. Chad allegedly rode a bicycle into private driveways, where he told area residents he was looking for Drew’s residence on Wednesday. Officers detained him briefly the same day for questioning, and was released.

On Monday night, Drew was escorted off the stage during a 92nd Street Y event tied to the release of new music from fellow actor Renee Rapp, held as part of the Recanati-Kaplan Talks series. Only a few minutes after Drew and Renee had settled into their seats on the stage at the Upper East Side event space, Chad shouted the talk show host’s name before briskly walking down the aisle toward the front of the theatre.

After Drew, whose vision was obstructed, gave a quick hello while looking out into the crowd, Chad responded, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m in New York.”

Renee quickly stood and walked in front of Drew before putting her arm around the actor and escorting her off the stage. A member of the venue’s security team then removed Chad, then in the front row of the auditorium, from the theatre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

