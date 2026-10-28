Warner Bros. unveiled the final trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, and Paul Atreides is in deeper trouble than ever. Released on October 27, the nearly three-minute preview sees Timothée Chalamet’s emperor grappling with a conspiracy against him, a fractured relationship with Zendaya’s Chani and the damage caused by years of war. The film takes a darker turn as Paul confronts the consequences of his own rise to power, while Robert Pattinson enters the picture as a new threat to his rule.

Timothée Chalamet’s Paul admits he has become the enemy

Dune: Part Three trailer breakdown: Zendaya’s Chani turns against Timothée Chalamet’s Paul, Jason Momoa returns.

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The trailer begins with Paul using the Bene Gesserit Voice to question Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) about a plot to kill him. His shaved head and stern expression hint at how much time has passed since Dune: Part Two. A voiceover by Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) offers a glimpse of the scale of his rule, as she says, “Muad'Dib has conquered a thousand worlds.” But the more power Paul gains, the further he seems to drift from the person he once was.

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That change becomes impossible to ignore when Paul admits, “After years of combat, I've become the oppressor Chani had sworn to fight. I'm the enemy.” The line captures the bitter irony of his journey. Paul once feared the future his visions showed him, yet his own choices have brought him closer to it. Now, he seems to understand why Chani refuses to stand by the man he has become.

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Zendaya’s Chani takes a stand against Paul

{{^usCountry}} The trailer’s biggest revelation is Chani seemingly turning against Paul. In Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, she remains loyal to him despite the conspiracy surrounding his rule. The film appears to take a different direction, with Zendaya’s character fighting Paul’s forces and confronting him over their children’s future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer’s biggest revelation is Chani seemingly turning against Paul. In Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, she remains loyal to him despite the conspiracy surrounding his rule. The film appears to take a different direction, with Zendaya’s character fighting Paul’s forces and confronting him over their children’s future. {{/usCountry}}

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Their exchange suggests that love may no longer be enough to keep them together. Chani believes she is protecting their children, while Paul insists that his actions are for her. The contrast is striking, given how central their relationship has been to the first two films.

She has never supported Paul’s transformation into the messianic figure the Fremen see him as. She has questioned his choices from the beginning, and the trailer hints that her resistance could now turn into direct opposition. As Den of Geek puts it, “Instead of a victim, a bit of collateral damage in the fight against Paul, Chani has become an antagonist.”

But is Chani really the one fighting Paul? Robert Pattinson’s Scytale is a Face Dancer, capable of taking on another person’s appearance. That leaves room for a twist, with the possibility that someone could be impersonating her as part of the conspiracy against the emperor. The trailer offers no clear answers, keeping viewers guessing about whether Chani has truly turned against Paul or whether there is more to her apparent betrayal than meets the eye.

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Robert Pattinson and Jason Momoa return to the world of Dune

Robert Pattinson’s Scytale appears to be at the heart of the conspiracy against Paul. “We found a way to neutralize the Emperor, and end this madness”, he declares in the trailer, hinting that Paul’s enemies may finally have found a way to bring him down.

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Jason Momoa is also back, but this time as Hayt, a ghola created by the Bene Tleilaxu from Duncan Idaho’s genetic material. Unlike the Duncan audiences met in the earlier films, Hayt is a recreated version of the warrior, with a role that could prove crucial to the fight against Paul. In an unexpected turn, Paul puts Hayt in charge of protecting his family. But whether he can trust him is another question. Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alia Atreides appears to test Hayt’s loyalty in a blood-soaked scene, hinting at the danger lurking within Paul’s own circle.

The trailer also offers a fleeting look at Paul and Chani’s twins, Leto II and Ghanima, played by Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa’s son, and Ida Brooke. Their appearance suggests that the film will move through the story’s timeline differently from Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, bringing the next generation of the Atreides family into the action as they grow older.

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Dune: Part Three promises a darker end to Paul’s story

With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy back for the third instalment, Dune: Part Three will hit theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026, going head-to-head with Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.