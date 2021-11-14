Dwayne Johnson says he's open to Bollywood offers, Gal Gadot adds: 'He can dance too'

Dwayne Johnson said that while he hasn't received any Bollywood offers so far, he would be open to starring in a Bollywood movie in the future. The actor shared his thoughts while answering a question by Hindustan Times at a press conference for Red Notice.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has a huge fandom in India, with Varun Dhawan being one of his biggest fans. Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as The Rock in the wrestling world, has also starred with Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch, which was her first film in Hollywood.

Speaking about Bollywood, Dwayne said, “I have not been offered one in the past, but I would love that. And you know, I, as I would like, we talked about this the other day when there's like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it's coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood. There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absolutely. And I'm well aware.”

Gal Gadot, who was seated with Dwayne in the press conference, vouched for him. “He can dance too and do everything easily.” However, Dwayne wasn't fully sure of it. “I don't know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily,” he added, referring to the Wonder Woman star.

Also read: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson react to desi fans, show love to 'butter chicken with some garlic naan'

Meanwhile, Ryan, too, had expressed his wish to see his Marvel superhero film Deadpool get a Bollywood makeover. "Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood. (But) I'd say Deadpool though would be a little bit more fun. I think it'd be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he exists only in the digital world. But Deadpool's real flesh and blood so that I think it'd be Deadpool,” he said at the same conference.

