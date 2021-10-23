Dwayne Johnson: The love I get from Bollywood actors means a lot to me

Many actors from Bollywood including Varun Dhawan have time and again expressed their fondness for wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. And the 49-year-old who has worked with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the 2017 film Baywatch, reveals that it never goes unnoticed.

“I get a lot of love from Bollywood actors and I appreciate the love. I see what they post and how they comment. That means a lot to me,” says Johnson, who will be next seen in Red Notice on Netflix.

“A lot of times, [since they are] actors [they could be just] acting, but the love that I get from a lot of actors in India is genuine. I feel it, all the way, over here. I love the energy and the love from India has been unbelievable over the years,” confesses Johnson, who quickly adds, “By the way, I was tracking this love when I was wrestling in WWE because wrestling is very big in India.”

The actor, who is also known by his ring name, The Rock, continues, “I wrestled full time... maybe three to four years. It was a very short career. And I never made it to India. But I can’t wait to come there. The love that I got as a wrestler and now certainly as an actor (is amazing). I keep hearing that, ‘You are exploding India’ (sic).”

On the movie front, one thing that his fans globally love about the actor is his penchant for action-comedies, something that will be seen again in his latest venture Red Notice, which sees him as a producer, as well.

The Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) actor explains, “It is it is important because it is (like a) release. I like the convergence of humour and action in my movies. I feel like today’s headline are tomorrow’s punchlines. What may be tough on us today, can always be laughed about the next day. Mixing humour and action has become a staple of my career.”

Red Notice features Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot along with Johnson.

Talking about his co-star Reynolds, with whom he has worked in Hobbs & Shaw (2019) too, Johnson shares, “Ryan is a genuinely funny, witty guy with multiple layers to his sense of humour. He brings this awesome fun dynamic between us. We have been friends for a very long time. We literally started our careers together the same year. We have 20 years behind us and our chemistry worked and people will get to see it in Red Notice as well.”

