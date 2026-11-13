Elijah Wood says reprising Frodo after 24 years for The Lord of the Rings The Hunt for Gollum was like ‘stepping back into time’

Actor Elijah Wood says returning to the world of Middle-earth as Frodo Baggins after more than two decades for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was a "beautiful and surreal" experience that felt as though no time had passed. Elijah Wood returns as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Elijah Wood on reprising Frodo Wood, who played the hobbit in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has reprised the role for director Andy Serkis' upcoming film.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said slipping back into Frodo's costume and hobbit feet brought back an immediate sense of familiarity. "It was beautiful and surreal, and it felt like no time had passed," he said.

"It felt like stepping back into time. You know, looking down... having this sort of muscle memory that I've seen these feet this way. I know this wardrobe. And that feeling is so wild. It's so transportive. Suddenly 27 years are gone, and you're back in it again," he added.