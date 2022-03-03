Emilia Jones: The most challenging things in life are the most rewarding ones

Young actor Emilia Jones, 19, is making right noises with her splendid performance in the film, CODA. The film is already emerging as favourite amid the award season this year and is in the race to win an Oscar for the Best Picture.

Taking of her experience of working in the film, Jones exclusively tells us, “When I started shooting for the film, I was really young. I still am but it was definitely a challenge. There were moments when I would cry, or I would really be stressed. But at the same time, I think that’s so great. Because the most challenging things in life that scare you are the most rewarding ones. At the end of it, you feel so good. Because you know, you did it. When I was starting out, I was really young, I still am. And you still are figuring out what I (would) like to do and things. (After doing the film) I learned that I like to be pushed.”

The actor says that through this movie, she learned quite a few things about herself too. “The most amazing thing about this job is we get to learn and educate ourselves, like I would have never probably learned sign language unless this movie came along. So, I hope that I can continue (on the path). I just would love longevity. I love acting and I would love to continue and learn really cool skills,” she says while giving a sneak peek into her exhaustive preparation to play a child of deaf adults in the film.

The Apple TV+ project takes the audience on a journey of her finding a rhythm in her life, and she has found a new rhythm in her career as well after becoming a star during the pandemic. The film is nominated for three Academy Awards.

Looking back at the making of her “special” project, she says, “While we were shooting, everybody on set felt that we were making something special”.

“Independent movies are so special in that way. You are battling time as well as money, and sometimes it brings out a rawness which is exciting to see on screen. I was 17 when we shot this movie, and I trained for nine months to learn singing and sign language. So it was a challenge, but a rewarding one,” says Jones, who has been acting professionally since she was just eight, adding. “I met incredible people that I will be friends with for the rest of my life. I will be forever grateful and honoured to be a part of this movie”.

In fact, the Locke and Key star hopes the film opens doors for more stories about CODA, which is children of deaf adults, and the deaf community.

“The film is about one family, and is not focusing on the fact that they are deaf. With it, you see a culture that is rarely seen on screen… I really hope that CODA makes people want to tell more stories. Also, CODA is not representing a universal deaf or CODA experience. There are so many more people out there with things to say and stories to narrate... So let’s go Hollywood. I’m hoping CODA is a sign that times are changing,” she concludes.