Internet reacts as Florence Pugh saves Emily Blunt from wardrobe malfunction at Oppenheimer premiere

Twitter users loved that Florence Pugh had Emily Blunt's back at their film Oppenheimer’s premiere in London. Florence wore a blue dress, while Emily attending the event in a metallic pantsuit. Their friendship and how Florence narrowly saved Emily from a wardrobe malfunction at the event grabbed attention of fans. Also read: Stars exit Oppenheimer premiere amidst Hollywood actors' strike

Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt's video

Emily Blunt with Florence Pugh at Oppenheimer's London premiere.

While they were posing together at Oppenheimer's red carpet premiere, the button of Emily’s blazer burst open, revealing her bra underneath. Wasting no time, Florence prevented Emily's wardrobe malfunction as she quickly used her body to shield her co-star from the cameras as the two giggled while trying to fix the blazer's button.

A Twitter user shared their video and wrote, "Florence Pugh saves Emily Blunt from nip slip." Many praised the actors and said the recovery couldn't have been more flawless.

Fans applaud Florence Pugh's reponse

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user said, "Need someone to hold me like Florence is holding Emily." Another one tweeted, "I think being embraced like this would solve all of my problems." One more said, "This is really cute." A person also tweeted, "And we thought chivalry was dead." Another wrote, "She (Florence Pugh) was so quick with it too, love her."

Some also wanted to see the actors in a rom-com. One tweeted, "Please someone make the execs bow to the writers so someone can put them in a rom-com right now." One more said, "They’re so cute together." Another one joked, "Why are their faces tilting like they about to kiss?"

Sharing photos of Emily and Florence from the red carpet, a person tweeted, “Florence Pugh is a real one for protecting Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction.”

Oppenheimer premiere

The cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film's UK premiere in London in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which officially declared a strike against studios and streamers on July 14. The Oppenheimer premiere was moved forward an hour so that the cast could walk the red carpet before the announcement.

Christopher Nolan's period film delves into the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey and Jr Matt Damon along with Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

