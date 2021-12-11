Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Emma Watson lauds Indian women for Chipko Movement protests in new post: 'Thanks for our forests’
Emma Watson lauds Indian women for Chipko Movement protests in new post: 'Thanks for our forests’

On Friday, British actor Emma Watson shared a black and white picture and lauded the Indian women who protested for the protection of trees during Chipko Movement protests in India.
Emma Watson on Indian Chipko Movement.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:55 AM IST
ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk

British actor Emma Watson lauded Indian rural women for protecting trees and forests during the 1970's Chipko Movement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Emma shared a picture from the environment conservation movement which was led by Indian villagers.

Giving a shoutout to the women for protecting trees and forests, Emma wrote, "Thank you for protecting our forests and trees! The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging. The Hindi word Chipko means to 'hug' or 'cling to', reflected in the demonstrator's primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers."

Instagram users commented on the photo and thanked Emma for acknowledging the women's fight. One person said, "Thank you for representing India in a good way and positively." Another one wrote, “Thank you Emma for posting about Chipko Movement on the behalf of Indians. We love you so much.”

One person commented about the death of Sunderlal Bahuguna and wrote, “Alas the man who lead the Chipko movement and gave it direction - Sunderlal Bahuguna - passed away from Covid related complications in May of this year.” Chipko Movement was started in April 1973. The first protest was held near the village of Mandal in the upper Alaknanda valley. 

Emma has been an actively working for environmental conservation since many years. She actively posts about preserving the natural world to prevent it from collapsing as a result of human activities. At the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference which took place at Glasgow in Scotland, Emma hosted a panel on climate change with climate activist Greta Thunberg. 

Emma, who started her career as a child artist with the Harry Potter film franchise, will be seen next in Harry Potter Reunion feature, Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts.

