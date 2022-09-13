Zendaya hides her face as Kenan Thompson calls her ‘too old’ for Leonardo DiCaprio at Emmys 2022: '26 is a weird age'

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone broke up last month. As soon as the news of the couple parting ways was shared, fans started pulling a joke on Leonardo that he dates only girls who are ‘younger than 25’. Now Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who hosted Emmys this year, made a joke at Leonardo and told 26-year-old Zendaya that she's too old to date him. Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone split after more than 4 years of dating: Report

While mentioning Zendaya among nominees of Emmys 2022, Kenan said, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

Last month, it was reported that Leonardo and Camila have called off their 4-year-long relationship. The couple started dating in 2017 and kept their romance a secret. Though they kept their romance private, Leonardo and Camila hit a relationship milestone in February 2020, when the actor brought her as his date to the Oscars. The event marked the first time in 15 years that Leonardo had brought a girlfriend to the Academy Awards. The two also made a joint public appearance at the US Open in September 2021.

Zendaya had a total of four Emmy nominations this year. She bagged the Emmy award for Lead Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Rue Benett in Euphoria. This is Zendaya's second Emmy award. She won her first in 2020 for Euphoria.

Zendaya's Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya's 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex.

