Fans laud Meghan Markle as she comforts mourner outside Windsor Castle with a hug after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Watch

Meghan Markle recently visited the public paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with her husband and the queen's grandson Prince Harry. A large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to mourn the queen’s death. Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also accompanied them. A video from her appearance outside is now going viral where Meghan is seen comforting a mourner with a few words followed by a hug. Also read: Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The video begins with a glimpse of Harry speaking with public gathered outside the castle. Amid this, Meghan, in a black dress, is seen approaching a teenager. She asks for the girl’s name, to which she replies, “Amelka.” Meghan compliments the name and goes on to say, “Thank you for being here. Means so much to the family. We appreciate it.” She further thanked them after learning they have been waiting for three hours.

The video is now being shared by several fans and fan clubs. IT first emerged from a TikTok account under the name, Isabelle Charters (@IzzyChar97). Reacting to the gestures of Meghan and Harry, a fan commented, “It’s like a weird Disneyland parade.” “I havent seen or heard anyone talking about this hug,” added another fan.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday. She was 96 and reigned for 70 years. The Queen was the longest-serving monarch in British history ever. Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

Meghan and Prince Harry got married ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 and a daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021. Both left Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2021, and moved to the US. This marks their first appearance together with Price William and Kate Middleton since Commonwealth Day on March 9.

