Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Former Superman actor Dean Cain is joining ICE after Trump's anti-immigrant drive: ‘We have a broken immigration system’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 02:49 pm IST

Dean Cain talked about his decision and said that America is a country ‘built on patriots stepping up’ and he is doing his part in the same direction.

Dean Cain, who is known for playing Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has shared that he is set to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after sharing a recruitment video for the agency. The actor made an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime show, where he talked about his motivations for joining the ranks in order to support U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration drive. (Also read: James Gunn made a ‘mistake’ calling Superman an immigrant, says Dean Cain: ‘How woke is Hollywood is going to make him?’)

Dean Cain played Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997.
What Dean Cain said

During his appearance, Dean said, "I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police office, I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP.”

‘This is what people voted for’

Dean Cain continued about his motivation to join the organisation and added, “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing. We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens. Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former Ice agents, will step up and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately, and we’ll help protect this country.”

Trump's anti-immigrant crackdown

Donald Trump took office in January after he pledged to deport millions of illegal immigrants in the US during his election campaign. The intention behind this was to curb serious crimes, he said. The administration has defended the move as a way of quickly removing migrants who should not be in the US, including those with criminal records and convictions.

