FRIENDS star Matt LeBlanc’s ‘unrecognisable’ look worries fans in first sighting since Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc has left fans stunned following a recent public appearance that revealed a dramatically changed look. The beloved Friends star appeared almost ‘unrecognisable’ during a Friday outing in L.A. Although he was seen out and about enjoying a relaxed outing, this also marks his first public appearance since December, just two months after the death of Matthew Perry. While fans were glad to see him again, many are worried about his overall health. Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry played Joey and Chandler on FRIENDS for 10 years.(CBS)

Matt LeBlanc makes rare appearance in LA

As we near the one-year anniversary of Matthew Perry's sudden demise, his impact still echoes through the lives of his loved ones. Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani on the sitcom Friends, has mostly avoided the limelight following Perry's tragic death on October 28, 2023.

On Friday, LeBlanc was seen strolling outside a car showroom in Van Nuys, California (photos captured by Daily Mail). He donned a basic black T-shirt, black jeans, and maintained a laid-back appearance with a dark blue baseball cap, Nike shoes, and a gray beard.

Matt LeBlanc wasn't much of a social media user in recent months and hasn't kept his Instagram up to date since paying tribute to his co-star and friend who passed away. He last showed up back in November 2023, tagging along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow to bid farewell to Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

Matt LeBlanc sparks health worry

The photos captured by the Daily Mail quickly went viral, drawing fans of Joey and Chandler Bing eager to catch a glimpse. However, Matt LeBlanc's almost unrecognizable appearance, marked by noticeable weight loss and an aged look, has sparked a wave of concern among both fans and the media. Many have voiced their worries about the actor’s well-being. However, many defended the star, citing that he is ageing gracefully, as one would expect for someone approaching their 60s.

“So he has put in weight?” A person commented on the picture shared on X. (formerly Twitter) “Hope he is doing good,” wrote another. “In case you didn't realize, most men will gain weight and go grey or bald as they age. Most people in their late 50s don't look like they did when they were 20-something,” a third one defended.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life,” Matt penned a heartfelt note for Perry back in November. “It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he added to his caption alongside throwback pictures of his co-star.

Matthew Perry death case update

So far, five people, including two doctors, a drug supplier, Perry’s longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and an alleged drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death. They are accused of supplying Perry, who had a long history of struggling with substance abuse, with ketamine. The Hollywood star is believed to have died due to the rapid and severe side effects of the drug. He was 54.