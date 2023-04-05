From bestseller to big screen: Everything you need to know about It Ends With Us

In an Instagram post, Blake Lively shared that It Ends With Us team is searching for a visionary floral design consultant to bring the protagonist's gothic avant-garde aesthetic to life. The ideal candidate should be a big fan of the novel and live near the studio in New York City.

Blake Lively is looking for a floral design consultant for the It Ends With Us movie. They should be novel fans and live near the NYC studio.

Fans of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us book have been buzzing about the upcoming movie adaptation. Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the movie is based on the bestselling novel, which tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young woman who opens a flower shop in Boston. In this article, we will take a closer look at everything you need to know about It Ends With Us movie.

What is the plot of It Ends With Us?

The plot of It Ends With Us revolves around Lily Bloom, a young woman who has opened her own flower shop in Boston. As she tries to navigate her new relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, she reconnects with her first love, Atlas Corrigan, and discovers troubling truths about her current partner. The movie tackles sensitive topics such as abuse and trauma, as Lily struggles to break the cycle of abuse in her family.

The cast of It Ends With Us

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming film: Blake Lively the stunning mother of four, will make her return to acting in this film as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid. Both actors have a significant fan following, and it will be interesting to see how they bring their characters to life on the big screen.

When can you watch It Ends With Us?

As of now, there is no official release date for It Ends With Us. However, with the cast now confirmed, fans can expect the movie to release sometime in 2024. While the wait may be long, the anticipation for the movie is sure to build over time.

Is there a trailer for It Ends With Us?

As the announcement of the cast for It Ends With Us is recent, there is no official trailer yet. Nonetheless, fans can anticipate teasers and trailers in the upcoming months leading to the release date.

Despite the excitement surrounding the "It Ends With Us" movie, author Colleen Hoover has been a controversial figure in recent times. While some fans continue to adore her, others have criticized her work for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and romanticizing abusive relationships. It remains to be seen how the controversy will impact the reception of the upcoming movie.

