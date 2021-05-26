Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man
DeObia Oparei played a character called Areo Hotah in Game of Thrones.
hollywood

Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man

The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.
PTI
MAY 26, 2021

Actor DeObia Oparei, whose credits include Game of Thrones and Sex Education, has been cast in director duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man.

DeObia joins the ensemble cast of the big-budget Netflix thriller that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters and Eme Ikwuakor.

The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Gentry's CIA team, reported Deadline.

Also read: Friends: Jennifer Aniston names Brad Pitt as one of her favourite guest stars

It is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay with inputs from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi.

DeObia currently stars in Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie.

anthony russo joe russo

