British actor Gary Oldman on Friday backed his "Slow Horses" co-star Jack Lowden to be the new James Bond, as rumors swirl that the next 007 has been cast.

Gary Oldman hopes Jack Lowden is the new James Bond

The veteran performer had caused a stir over the weekend when he appeared to suggest that Lowden had it in the bag.

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But on Friday, he told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival that he didn't have the inside track on one of the most eagerly awaited casting decisions of the decade, but was definitely rooting for his colleague.

"I simply said: 'Well, I believe that they've chosen the guy... and Jack is on the list,' and I said: 'Fingers crossed for Jack', and then that was reported that I had some inside information," Oldman said.

"I don't know any more than you do. There's six candidates. The rumor is that they've made their pick, but we don't know who it is, and they're waiting to announce it."

Still, said Oldman, the 36-year-old Lowden would be a great choice to fill a role previously occupied by Daniel Craig, Roger Moore and Sean Connery, amongst others.

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{{^usCountry}} "Jack is... young, he's masculine, he's incredibly funny, which I think is important," the Oscar winner said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Jack is... young, he's masculine, he's incredibly funny, which I think is important," the Oscar winner said. {{/usCountry}}

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Lowden is Scottish, which might also work in his favor, said Oldman, adding it was "a nod to Sean Connery" that might chime with producers carrying the weight of a franchise rich in history.

"Part of the recipe for Bond, he's got to have his sort of tongue in his cheek slightly, and a twinkle in his eye, and Jack Lowden has those qualities.

"And he's a lovely guy to boot," said the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" star.

"No Time to Die," Craig's last outing as 007, was released in 2021.

Since then, Amazon MGM has acquired creative control of the franchise, announcing the new installment will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders."

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Knight recently hinted that a decision on an actor was imminent, with stars including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi and Kingsley Ben-Adir all previously linked with the role.

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