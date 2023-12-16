Gary Oldman is thankful for Harry Potter and Batman films: 'They saved me'

Gary Oldman has thanked the Harry Potter franchise and the Batman franchise for saving his life. In his latest appearance at The Drew Barrymore show, Gary expressed his sincere gratitude to both the film franchises he starred in, and said how those films helped him raise his children after his divorce. (Also read: Gary Oldman says he wants to retire from acting in near future)

What Gary Oldman said

Gary Oldman talked about his career decisions while being a single parent.

For the unversed, Gary played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films, and as James “Jim” Gordon in the Batman films. Talking about his career in retrospect at The Drew Barrymore Show, the Academy Award-winning actor said: “At 42 years old, I woke up divorced and I had custody of [my] boys. That, in itself, was… that was hard because there was a shift in the industry where a lot of productions were being [filmed in] Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all of these places. So, I turned down a lot of work. Thank God for Harry Potter. I tell you, the two — Batman and Harry Potter— really, they saved me, because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

Gary on working in Batman

Gary then went on to share his experience working with Christopher Nolan on the Batman films. “When we did the first Batman... London doubled for Gotham. I did 27 round trips of flying back from LA. I’d fly in for a day. I’d do a shoot a day. To Chris Nolan’s credit.. he stayed on schedule. I would go home for three days. Come back for two. Go home for a weekend. Come back for a day… otherwise, I just felt my kids are being brought up by a nanny," he said.

Gary was married to Donya Fiorentino, from 1997 to 2001. They shared two sons, Charlie Oldman, born in 1999; and Gulliver Oldman, born in 1997. The actor was then accused of domestic assault during their divorce. A judge then gave Gary Oldman custody of their two sons after dismissing Donya Fiorentino’s claims. Gary also shares a son named Alfie Oldman from his previous marriage to actor Lesley Manville.

