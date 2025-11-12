Hailey Bieber opens up about balancing parenthood and marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is taking life and marriage one step at a time. The 28-year-old model opened up about adjusting to new motherhood and her relationship with Justin Bieber, 31, in a recent GQ interview, saying she is learning to move through it “a day at a time.” “We’re just taking it a day at a time,” Hailey said when asked how they are managing their life as parents. Hailey and Justin Bieber take parenting and marriage one day at a time(Instagram/lilbieber)

Hailye Bieber on parenting

Hailey said that she and Justin both feel very protective of their son and that it is something that will never change. She added that since their lives are so public, they plan to take things as they come and cross each bridge when they get there.

Hailey shares a 15-month-old son, Jack Blues, with the Grammy-winning singer. Despite the constant attention on their lives, she said she has grown “really comfortable” with how she and Justin choose to share and not share parts of their relationship with the world.

Hailey told GQ she does not believe anyone can truly prepare for parenthood until they experience it. “I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself,” she said.

For her, motherhood has been a mix of uncertainty and growth. “There’s so much unknown to it,” she added. “So much happens and so much changes, and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it,” she further said.

Hailey also spoke about how Justin has supported her as she continues to build her Rhode skincare brand. “My husband uses Rhode, and has since the beginning and loves it, and I have a lot of male friends that are obsessed with it and use it,” she told GQ.

Embracing help and being honest about it

Hailey has earlier commented on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, where she opened up about having support at home. “I do have help,” she said. Hailey said she has full-time help and is not ashamed to admit it, adding that she would not be able to manage her career or daily life without that support - something she is genuinely grateful for.

Hailey added that Justin is hands-on as a father, saying, “If he's (Jack) not with me, he's with his dad. He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents.”