Halloween 2023: Here's how your favourite celebrities dressed up at the Casamigos bash

On Friday night, many from the Hollywood town were in attendance in their Halloween spirits at the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The bash in Los Angeles was organised by the tequila brand owned by Rande, 61, and George Clooney, 62, who was not in attendance.

Justin Bieber, Jessica Alba Austin Butler and Paris Hilton were among a few of the many celebrities who attended the bash in Los Angeles, organised by the tequila brand owned by Rande, 61, and George Clooney, 62, who was not in attendance.

Other guests spotted at the star-studded bash were Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Julianne Hough, Paris Jackson, Victoria Justice, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Edward Norton, Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jenna Dewan, and Glen Powell.

Following the release of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me, earlier this week, actress Jessica Alba and model Paris Hilton, both 42, paid homage to the singer with their outfits at the party.

They wore costumes inspired by Britney's 2003 hit “Toxic.” Jessica wore a sheer jumpsuit studded with rhinestones and a long blonde wig and Paris adorned Britney's infamous blue stewardess dress with matching hat. Paris's husband Carter Reum complimented her outfit by dressing up as a pilot.

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof were both dressed as Britney Spears. (MICHAEL KOVAC/GETTY)

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum

Justin Bieber,29, opted for a beach-themed outfit with neon yellow flippers and a snorkel and paired it with a pink flower-print shirt and matching shorts.

Austin Butler,32, and Kaia Gerber,22, dressed up as Andy Warhol and his muse Edie Sedgewick.

The hosts of the bash Cindy and Rande, were dressed as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from the hit film, Grease. The longtime couple wore all-black matching outfits with leather jackets. Cindy also wore a curly blonde wig, red lips and matching red peep-toe pumps.

Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford as Danny and Sandy from Grease.

Megan Fox,37, and Machine Gun Kelly,33, dressed up as characters from the 2004 movie ‘Kill Bill’ with Megan dressed as a teen assassin Gogo Yubari and Machine Gun dressed as The Bride.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as characters from Kill Bill.

Actress Victoria Justice, famous for her role as Tori Vega in Victorius, dressed up as the ‘Goddess of Pop,’ Cher.

Victoris Justice as music legend Cher.