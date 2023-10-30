Halloween 2023: Kendall Jenner, Adele, Ice Spice, Halsey and more celeb costumes

Halloween came early this year with celebrities already showcasing their dazzling costumes for the spooky season. Several actors, singers, models, and influencers have revealed their Halloween outfits on social media, leaving fans and audiences stunned. From Paris Hilton to the Kardashians and the Jenners, here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes so far:

Paris Hilton

Kendall Jenner, Adele, Paris Hilton, and Chloe Bailey(Instagram)

It's not even October 31 yet and Paris Hilton has already revealed two Halloween costumes so far. The 42-year-old American media personality and businesswoman channelled her inner Britney Spears with the iconic blue flight attendant dress featured in the singer's music video Toxic. For her second look, Hilton dressed up as Katy Perry in a red latex bodysuit.

Paris Hilton Halloween costumes for 2023 (Instagram)

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner went Hollywood vintage for Halloween 2023 with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired costume, complete with the late model's iconic blonde short hairdo. Jenner shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle ahead of Halloween.

Adele

Costumes inspired by the characters of the Addams family have long been a staple for Halloween. This year, Adele dressed up as Morticia Addams in a flowy dark black gown. She completed the look with a bunch of rings to add a glam factor to the whole look. The singer replicated Morticia's long black luscious locks.

James Charles

The 24-year-old make-up artist James Charles pulled off the iconic Hannah Montana look. To complete his ensemble of the popular Disney character, he wore a platinum blonde wig.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice sizzled in a Betty Boop-inspired costume this spooky season. The American rapper donned a luscious black curly hairstyle and kept her dewy makeup look with bold red lipstick. To complete the seductive look, she wore fishnet stockings with a garter red heart garter.

Halsey

Pop singer Halsey channelled her inner seductress in a siren-inspired costume with metallic icy blue body and face paint. Her outfit consisted of a white scallop bra top, a sheer white skirt, and a waist-long red wig.

Hailey Bieber

Supermodel Hailey Bieber recreated iconic scary movie scenes in racy white lingerie. Her fans were left stunned as many commented on her Instagram post, “She won Halloween.”

Kelsea Ballerini

American singer Kelsea Ballerini recreated Barbie's pink cowboy look.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey transformed into “mother of the dragons,” with her Daenerys Targaryen costume, complete with long blonde hair. She also made sure to place some dragon eggs for the complete effect.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recreated her sister Kim Kardashian's floral Met Gala maternity look.

