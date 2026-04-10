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Happy to represent older women on-screen: Meryl Streep

Happy to represent older women on-screen: Meryl Streep

Apr 10, 2026 12:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Hollywood star Meryl Streep says she is happy to represent older women in leading roles ahead of the release of her upcoming film "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

Happy to represent older women on-screen: Meryl Streep

The 20th Century Studios film is a sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" and will also feature Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who are set to reprise their roles.

Streep, known for her acclaimed performances in several projects across the years, including "Kramer vs Kramer" and "Out of Africa", said women over 50 "disappear into the woodwork".

"I do think that there's something in this one that's unusual, because you don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any movie or under any circumstance...So I'm happy to represent, you know," she said in a video The Associated Press shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Often women over 50, I'd say, disappear into the woodwork...Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture, so it's fun to see this person who is credibly placed in the world and having that influence," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
los angeles meryl streep hollywood star
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