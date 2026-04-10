Los Angeles, Hollywood star Meryl Streep says she is happy to represent older women in leading roles ahead of the release of her upcoming film "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

Happy to represent older women on-screen: Meryl Streep

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The 20th Century Studios film is a sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" and will also feature Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who are set to reprise their roles.

Streep, known for her acclaimed performances in several projects across the years, including "Kramer vs Kramer" and "Out of Africa", said women over 50 "disappear into the woodwork".

"I do think that there's something in this one that's unusual, because you don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any movie or under any circumstance...So I'm happy to represent, you know," she said in a video The Associated Press shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Often women over 50, I'd say, disappear into the woodwork...Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture, so it's fun to see this person who is credibly placed in the world and having that influence," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The first film revolved around Andy Sachs , a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first film revolved around Andy Sachs , a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It also features Stanley Tucci and is set to release on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Devil Wears Prada 2" is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It also features Stanley Tucci and is set to release on May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The story will follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton , who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story will follow Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton , who is now a high-powered luxury group executive controlling vital advertising funds. {{/usCountry}}

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