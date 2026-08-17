London, It would not be a Beatles film without 'Abbey Road' and actors Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan have paid tribute to the band's iconic album cover while filming Sam Mendes' upcoming four-part "Beatles" biopic.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan recreate Beatles' 'Abbey Road' cover

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A video shared on social media shows the four actors recreating the famous zebra crossing image from the 1969 album "Abbey Road".

Mescal stars as Paul McCartney, Quinn portrays George Harrison, Keoghan plays Ringo Starr and Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon in Mendes' ambitious project, titled "The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event".

Each of the four films will tell the Beatles' story from the perspective of a different band member, with all four films scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures, according to Variety.

Mendes' project marks the first time the Beatles and their estates have authorised the use of their life stories and music for a theatrical feature film about the band.

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{{^usCountry}} The ensemble also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Harry Lloyd as George Martin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Harry Lloyd as George Martin. {{/usCountry}}

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David Morrissey plays Jim McCartney, while Leanne Best portrays Mimi Smith. Bobby Schofield, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill, Arthur Darvill and Adam Pally play Neil Aspinall, Mal Evans, Derek Taylor and Allen Klein, respectively.

Actor Farhan Akhtar was last year cast as sitar legend Ravi Shankar, whose collaborations with George Harrison helped shape the band's later sound.

The official logline for the project reads: "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

Mendes, who is directing all four films, previously described the project as the "first binge-able theatrical experience" during CinemaCon 2025.

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It remains unclear whether the four films will open simultaneously or be released separately over the course of April 2028. Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman had said at the event that principal photography would span a year.

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