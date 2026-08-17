Hayden Panettiere, the actor best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere passed away at 36. (REUTERS)

Panettiere’s father, Skip, announced her demise in a statement provided to ABC News Sunday.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.

Deep Dive What were Hayden Panettiere's health struggles that preceded her death? Hayden Panettiere had openly struggled with mental health issues, including postpartum depression following her daughter's birth, as well as substance addiction. She also complained of back pain in the year leading up to her death. What was the statement from Hayden Panettiere's father regarding her passing? Hayden Panettiere's father, Skip, expressed profound sadness in a statement, describing her as an 'incredible light and a force of nature' who brought immeasurable love and joy to everyone who knew her. How did Hayden Panettiere's career contribute to her fame? Hayden Panettiere gained fame through her role as Claire Bennet in the series 'Heroes' and as Juliette Barnes in 'Nashville,' earning multiple nominations, including two Golden Globe nominations for her performance in Nashville.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to an incident involving Panettiere on Sunday, and an investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Raising Helen star's rep announces ‘tragic passing’

Health struggles

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{{^usCountry}} While her cause of death has not been publicly revealed, a source close to Panettiere told TMZ that she had complained of back pain over the past year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While her cause of death has not been publicly revealed, a source close to Panettiere told TMZ that she had complained of back pain over the past year. {{/usCountry}}

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Panettiere had also been open about her years-long struggles with mental health and substance addiction.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on the difficult period in her life, saying, "I was on top of the world and I ruined it. I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens. I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest.”

The actor also spoke candidly about experiencing severe postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

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In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released May 19, Panettiere described the emotional challenges she faced after becoming a mother.

“I wasn’t OK," she wrote. "I had to figure out how to bond with her. It felt like an insurmountable task, and I was only on the first day.”

She added, “It wasn’t panic that was sitting in my chest. It was nothing. A total blackout of emotion, like my soul was dead.”

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Career

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Panettiere had a prolific career dating back to 1996, with credits including the voice of Dot in “A Bug’s Life,” “Remember the Titans” and “Scream VI.”

Her breakout role as a cheerleader with superpowers in “Heroes” propelled her to fame. The series became known for its iconic mantra: “Save the cheerleader, save the world."