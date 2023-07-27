Heart of Stone: Release Date, Trailer, Plot and and Where to watch

Exciting news for all spy thriller fans! The highly-awaited action-packed movie "Heart of Stone" is set to hit the OTT platform "Netflix" very soon. In this article, you'll discover everything you need to know about the release date on Netflix, its satellite rights, and where you can watch it online.

The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads:

“An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon.”

Heart of Stone Release Date

Heart of Stone is going to stream on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Heart of Stone - A glimpse into the world of espionage

Heart of Stone is an exciting new action movie on Netflix, featuring some of Hollywood's top stars. The film takes us into the thrilling world of spies and their high-stakes missions, all revolving around a mysterious MacGuffin.

The movie trailer premiered during Netflix's Tudum Global Fan event on June 17, 2023. It reveals the difficulties Rachel Stone encounters as the voiceover talks about the demands placed on a top-level spy like her:

“You know what you signed up for - no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter. The most highly trained agents, no political leanings, no national allegiances, working together to keep peace in a turbulent world.”

Rachel Stone is a member of a special group of spies who work undercover to bring peace to a troubled world. But there's a problem – the Charter they protect is in danger!

In this action-packed movie, Gal Gadot takes on the lead role, performing daring stunts like jumping off cliffs with only a parachute and battling enemies in mid-air. She's known for her work in Red Notice, another collaboration with Netflix.

Opposite Gadot, Jamie Dornan plays Parker, an MI6 agent, while Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan, a skilled hacker with her own agenda. She plans to steal and use The Heart for her own purposes, putting Agent Stone in a tough spot. Now, Rachel Stone must step up to save the Charter and her organization from harm!

In the movie, you'll also see Matthias Schweighöfer, known for his role in Army of Thieves, talking about The Heart's incredible power. He explains that The Heart gives Charter its strength and can even cause market crashes or manipulate planes.

Mark Breakspear, the VFX supervisor for the film, mentions that The Heart is a powerful AI that gathers, analyzes, and shares human data to predict patterns. It guides the Charter with possible plans for specific situations.

Following the success of action-packed films like Red Priest, Extraction 2, and The Gray Man, Heart of Stone is expected to make waves on Netflix upon its release on August 11, 2023

