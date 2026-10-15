Hilary Swank, 52, is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider 3 years after welcoming twins. Watch her adorable pregnancy announcement

Hollywood actor Hilary Swank is set to become a mother for the third time at the age of 52. The Oscar-winning actor announced her pregnancy on social media, sharing the happy news with fans as she prepares to welcome another addition to her family with husband Philip Schneider, three years after the birth of their twins.

Hilary Swank expecting third child with husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank is expecting her third child with her husband Philip Schneider.

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On Wednesday, Hilary took to Instagram to share a video in which her family dances in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies. As her husband and twins dance, Hilary appears with a baby bump featuring a tiny glow stick-clad baby. Sharing the adorable video, the Million Dollar Baby star penned a note hinting that her baby is due this winter. She wrote, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were delighted by the news, with some even expressing gratitude to Hilary for giving them hope. One fan wrote, "At 39 im still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family." Replying to the fan, Hilary wrote, "Thank you! 🙌 It can! I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me. But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were delighted by the news, with some even expressing gratitude to Hilary for giving them hope. One fan wrote, "At 39 im still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family." Replying to the fan, Hilary wrote, "Thank you! 🙌 It can! I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me. But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey!" {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan commented, "Ahhh congratulations!!! How beautiful! What a fun announcement." Another wrote, "This makes me so happy.. I’m currently trying after a late miscarriage at 42 … never to late to grow the family." Another comment read, "The literal cutest pregnancy announcement of all times!!! So happy for you all!"

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About Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Hilary and entrepreneur Philip Schneider tied the knot in August 2018 after dating for a year and a half. The couple got engaged in 2016, when Philip proposed during a trip to Colorado. They exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in California, surrounded by a redwood grove. The couple welcomed twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, in April 2023.

Hilary was last seen in the show Yellowjackets. The American thriller drama, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for Showtime, also features Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Samantha Hanratty, among others.