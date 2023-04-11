Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Hilary Swank newborn introduces twins with stunning pic: 'It wasn't easy but worth it'

Hilary Swank newborn introduces twins with stunning pic: 'It wasn't easy but worth it'

ANI |
Apr 11, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Sharing a frame holding two babies while looking at an ocean at sunset, Hilary captioned the post, "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it."

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank took to Instagram to announce that she has given birth to twins -- a boy and a girl. Sharing a frame holding two babies while looking at an ocean at sunset, Hilary captioned the post, "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it." She also added an Easter wish, “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.” Also read: Hilary Swank interview: Oscar-winner on being inspired by Kalpana Chawla to play astronaut in Netflix’s Away

Hilary Swank has shared a picture with her twins.
Hilary Swank has shared a picture with her twins.

Lindsay Lohan, who became a mom last month, wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless!” Bipasha Basu also wrote, "Congratulations!" to Hilary's post.

Hilary Swank announced the birth of her twins.
Hilary Swank announced the birth of her twins.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Hilary shared earlier that giving birth to twins is in her 'lineage'. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Hilary said that her grandmother was a twin, as was her husband's grandmother. "So we have twins in our lineage," she said at the time.

The twins mark Hilary's first children. She and her husband Philip Schneider have reportedly been married since 2018. After announcing her pregnancy, Hilary shared her journey on social media.

For Christmas, the actor posed next to a Christmas tree while showing her baby bump and posted, “We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take. #MerryChristmas #Miracles” Sharing another picture in which she showed off her baby bump, she wrote, “Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!!”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hollywood
hollywood
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out