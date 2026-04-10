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Hollywood absent in Cannes Film Festival's lineup of films competing for Palme d'Or: ‘Hollywood studios are a bit less’

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 1. The festival organisers have unveiled a list of 21 films competing for the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Apr 10, 2026 12:20 pm IST
AFP |
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The Cannes Film Festival unveiled its roster of films for this year's edition on Thursday, packed with historical dramas, "gentleness" and even football, with the absence of major Hollywood studios set to dial down the American razzle-dazzle of previous editions.

The 21 films vying for Palme d'Or

Cannes Film Festival General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and Cannes Film Festival President Iris Knobloch attend a press conference to present the official selection of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in Paris, France, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

Festival director Thierry Fremaux unveiled 21 films in competition for the main Palme d'Or prize, featuring former winners, newcomers and strong showings from Spain and Japan.

Frontrunners for the top prize will include Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda with AI-themed Sheep in the Box, Cristian Mungiu from Romania with Fjord, and Russian auteur Andrey Zvyagintsev, whose film Minotaur focuses on wealthy Russians confronted with conscription.

Spanish veteran and Cannes favourite Pedro Almodovar will appear for the seventh time with his Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas), about a film director, while exiled Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi will represent Iran with Histoires Paralleles (Parallel Tales).

Commenting on the selection for the May 12-23 festival, Fremaux said many Western films would be a form of escapism from the grim reality of current affairs, with a focus on "gentleness, songs, nature", while others were "bringing history into the present".

"The United States will be represented. The (Hollywood) studios a bit less," Fremaux said, while recalling the world premieres of Top Gun: Maverick and the last edition of Mission: Impossible in previous editions.

Some industry insiders have speculated that Hollywood majors are turning away from European festivals as platforms for film premieres, preferring their own social media-led launches as less risky options.

US movie legend John Travolta will bring some serious stardust to Cannes, however, when he presents his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, about a young boy's journey in the "golden age of aviation".

Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand will also be on Cannes' famed waterfront boulevard to receive the festival's Honorary Palme d'Or, as will New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

American director Steven Soderbergh will present a documentary on John Lennon, titled The Last Interview.

The politics of it all

Last year's Cannes, like other European festivals in Berlin and Venice in previous years, was the scene of fierce wrangling about whether the industry and organisers should take a stronger stand on Israel's devastation of Gaza.

Hundreds of film figures, including Schindler's List actor Ralph Fiennes and Richard Gere, denounced "genocide" in the territory in an open letter released on the eve of the event.

The Berlin Film Festival in February found itself at the centre of a storm after jury president Wim Wenders, when asked about the German government's support for Israel, replied: "We cannot really enter the field of politics."

"People often say that Cannes is political when the films are political, when the filmmakers are political," Fremaux told AFP on Thursday, saying that in his view art was "very often political".

The festival itself needed to remain neutral and "does not take political positions", he added.

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy" and No Other Choice) will be head of the competition jury this year. The 2025 edition gave the top prize to dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi and his wry thriller It Was Just an Accident.

 
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