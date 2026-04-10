Hollywood absent in Cannes Film Festival's lineup of films competing for Palme d'Or: ‘Hollywood studios are a bit less’

The Cannes Film Festival unveiled its roster of films for this year's edition on Thursday, packed with historical dramas, "gentleness" and even football, with the absence of major Hollywood studios set to dial down the American razzle-dazzle of previous editions.

The 21 films vying for Palme d'Or

Cannes Film Festival General Delegate Thierry Fremaux and Cannes Film Festival President Iris Knobloch attend a press conference to present the official selection of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in Paris, France, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

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Festival director Thierry Fremaux unveiled 21 films in competition for the main Palme d'Or prize, featuring former winners, newcomers and strong showings from Spain and Japan.

Frontrunners for the top prize will include Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda with AI-themed Sheep in the Box, Cristian Mungiu from Romania with Fjord, and Russian auteur Andrey Zvyagintsev, whose film Minotaur focuses on wealthy Russians confronted with conscription.

Spanish veteran and Cannes favourite Pedro Almodovar will appear for the seventh time with his Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas), about a film director, while exiled Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi will represent Iran with Histoires Paralleles (Parallel Tales).

Commenting on the selection for the May 12-23 festival, Fremaux said many Western films would be a form of escapism from the grim reality of current affairs, with a focus on "gentleness, songs, nature", while others were "bringing history into the present".

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{{^usCountry}} Introducing the French film Quelques Mots d'Amour (A Few Love Words) by Rudi Rosenberg, he quipped: "You see? We all need some love and gentleness." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Introducing the French film Quelques Mots d'Amour (A Few Love Words) by Rudi Rosenberg, he quipped: "You see? We all need some love and gentleness." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Around 2,500 films were submitted for selection, a figure Fremaux said underlined the vitality of the cinema industry, which is struggling as viewers switch to streaming and home entertainment. Hollywood-lite edition of Cannes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2,500 films were submitted for selection, a figure Fremaux said underlined the vitality of the cinema industry, which is struggling as viewers switch to streaming and home entertainment. Hollywood-lite edition of Cannes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Out of competition, there will be a surprising amount of football at the high temple of French cinema, with documentaries about legendary forward Eric Cantona and the England-Argentina 1986 World Cup match featuring Diego Maradona's notorious handball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of competition, there will be a surprising amount of football at the high temple of French cinema, with documentaries about legendary forward Eric Cantona and the England-Argentina 1986 World Cup match featuring Diego Maradona's notorious handball. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} American A-listers look set to be less prominent than in recent history at the 79th edition of Cannes, although Woody Harrelson and Kristen Stewart are set to star in the Paris-set Full Phil by French director Quentin Dupieux. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} American A-listers look set to be less prominent than in recent history at the 79th edition of Cannes, although Woody Harrelson and Kristen Stewart are set to star in the Paris-set Full Phil by French director Quentin Dupieux. {{/usCountry}}

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"The United States will be represented. The (Hollywood) studios a bit less," Fremaux said, while recalling the world premieres of Top Gun: Maverick and the last edition of Mission: Impossible in previous editions.

Some industry insiders have speculated that Hollywood majors are turning away from European festivals as platforms for film premieres, preferring their own social media-led launches as less risky options.

US movie legend John Travolta will bring some serious stardust to Cannes, however, when he presents his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, about a young boy's journey in the "golden age of aviation".

Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand will also be on Cannes' famed waterfront boulevard to receive the festival's Honorary Palme d'Or, as will New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

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American director Steven Soderbergh will present a documentary on John Lennon, titled The Last Interview.

The politics of it all

Last year's Cannes, like other European festivals in Berlin and Venice in previous years, was the scene of fierce wrangling about whether the industry and organisers should take a stronger stand on Israel's devastation of Gaza.

Hundreds of film figures, including Schindler's List actor Ralph Fiennes and Richard Gere, denounced "genocide" in the territory in an open letter released on the eve of the event.

The Berlin Film Festival in February found itself at the centre of a storm after jury president Wim Wenders, when asked about the German government's support for Israel, replied: "We cannot really enter the field of politics."

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"People often say that Cannes is political when the films are political, when the filmmakers are political," Fremaux told AFP on Thursday, saying that in his view art was "very often political".

The festival itself needed to remain neutral and "does not take political positions", he added.

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy" and No Other Choice) will be head of the competition jury this year. The 2025 edition gave the top prize to dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi and his wry thriller It Was Just an Accident.

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