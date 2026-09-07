Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon had ‘movies taken away’ for support to Palestine: ‘Agencies tell people not to hire me’

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has said that she is still losing work in Hollywood over her outspoken support for Palestinians. The veteran actor said on Sunday that even though there is a broader shift in public opinion against U.S. support for Israel, public figures still get penalised for their anti-Israel opinions.

Susan Sarandon on losing work in Hollywood

Susan Sarandon poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie The Echo Chamber in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (REUTERS)

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Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest movie, The Echo Chamber, Susan Sarandon said that the public perception in the US has shifted over Israel's role in Palestine. “I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics. That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel, nobody really understood that,” she said.

Recent U.S. opinion polls have shown support for Israel softening and sympathy for Palestinians rising since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

However, the 79-year-old actor said her support for the Palestinian cause continued to carry professional consequences. She said that some parts of the film industry continue to shun her for her activism.

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{{^usCountry}} “I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure. I think (among) people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome,” she told reporters at the press conference for her film. The price Susan Sarandon paid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure. I think (among) people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome,” she told reporters at the press conference for her film. The price Susan Sarandon paid {{/usCountry}}

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An Academy Award winner for Dead Man Walking, Susan Sarandon rose to prominence in films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham and Thelma & Louise in the 70s and 80s. But her recent outspoken support for Palestinians has seen her career take a hit. In 2023, she was dropped by her longstanding talent agency UTA after remarks she made while attending pro-Palestinian rallies shortly after the bloody Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

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The Gaza conflict has spilled into this year's Venice Film Festival as well, with activists calling on organisers to raise the Palestinian flag in recognition of Palestinian directors screening at the event.

Artistic Director Alberto Barbera has said this is impossible because Italy does not formally recognise the state of Palestine, but he has pointed to several films being shown on the Lido that show the struggle of ordinary Palestinians.

(With inputs from Reuters)