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Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon had ‘movies taken away’ for support to Palestine: ‘Agencies tell people not to hire me’

At the Venice Film Festival, veteran actor Susan Sarandon says she is still losing work in Hollywood over her support for Palestine.

Updated on: Sep 7, 2026, 08:38:51 IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has said that she is still losing work in Hollywood over her outspoken support for Palestinians. The veteran actor said on Sunday that even though there is a broader shift in public opinion against U.S. support for Israel, public figures still get penalised for their anti-Israel opinions.

Susan Sarandon on losing work in Hollywood

Susan Sarandon poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie The Echo Chamber in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (REUTERS)
Susan Sarandon poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie The Echo Chamber in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (REUTERS)

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest movie, The Echo Chamber, Susan Sarandon said that the public perception in the US has shifted over Israel's role in Palestine. “I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics. That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel, nobody really understood that,” she said.

Recent U.S. opinion polls have shown support for Israel softening and sympathy for Palestinians rising since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

However, the 79-year-old actor said her support for the Palestinian cause continued to carry professional consequences. She said that some parts of the film industry continue to shun her for her activism.

An Academy Award winner for Dead Man Walking, Susan Sarandon rose to prominence in films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham and Thelma & Louise in the 70s and 80s. But her recent outspoken support for Palestinians has seen her career take a hit. In 2023, she was dropped by her longstanding talent agency UTA after remarks she made while attending pro-Palestinian rallies shortly after the bloody Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

The Gaza conflict has spilled into this year's Venice Film Festival as well, with activists calling on organisers to raise the Palestinian flag in recognition of Palestinian directors screening at the event.

Artistic Director Alberto Barbera has said this is impossible because Italy does not formally recognise the state of Palestine, but he has pointed to several films being shown on the Lido that show the struggle of ordinary Palestinians.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Home/Entertainment/Hollywood/Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon had ‘movies taken away’ for support to Palestine: ‘Agencies tell people not to hire me’
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