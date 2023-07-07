How Madonna came ‘close to death’ before being admitted to ICU, report emerges

New update has emerged in what led to the shocking hospitalisation of superstar singer Madonna, in June this year. According to a report by RadarOnline.com, the star singer was allegedly revived with Narcan before being admitted to the ICU. The reports highlights that Madonna came very close to death and survived.

Narcan is an emergency medical treatment administered in cases of life-threatening effects of a suspected overdose. It is also used to treat reverse acute septic shock in patients, a condition which Madonna is said to have suffered.

In June, Madonna was intubated at a New York hospital after suffering a life-threatening bacterial infection. She had spent days on a ventilator during the health scare.

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary had informed about the health scare to her fans through an Instagram post. He had posted, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU."

After her health scare, one source was quoted as comparing her situation to that of Michael Jackson who reportedly died as a result of a deadly cocktail of sedatives, primarily propofol, which was administered by his physician, Conrad Murray.

“Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit,” the source had added.

Notably, Madonna was set to start a world tour and was preparing hard for the same. According to a report by Page Six, she was "putting in 12-hour days.She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work," they quoted a source as saying.

