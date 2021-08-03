Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose, urges fans to wear sunscreen: 'Don't be like me as a kid'

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has revealed that he underwent a skin biopsy for a possible cancer scare.

The 52-year-old actor took to social media on Monday and posted a video in which he appears with a bandage on his nose.

Hugh said his doctors noticed something that was "little irregular" and advised him to get it checked.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked," Hugh said.

"So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine," he added.

The Wolverine actor then gave a piece of advice to his fans.

"Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen," Hugh said.

The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, five times. He last underwent treatment for the same in 2017.

On the work front, Hugh is currently preparing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which is opening later this year.

He will star in upcoming sci-fi movie Reminiscence for Warner Bros. Also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, the film will release in the US on August 20.