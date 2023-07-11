‘I felt…’: Spider-man star Tom Holland highlights positive effects in life after he quit drinking

Tom Holland has been sober for almost a year and a half now. In latest episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, released Sunday on YouTube, Holland shared that he quit drinking alcohol in January 2022. He highlighted that initially the target was not to drink for a month as he participated in the "dry January" trend- in which people commit to no booze for a month following a booze-heavy holiday season including Christmas.

Holland shared that during the whole of January, he really struggled to not break his promise of not drinking.

“All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about,” recalled Holland.

“I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock … And it just really scared me,” said the Spiderman star.

Holland recalled that he recognised that he had an alcohol problem. So he decided to extended his vow of being sober by a month to February.

“Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing. So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, I’ll do February as well. I’ll do two months off,” shared Holland.

After having a hard time resisting his urge to drink for two months, Holland decided to go six months without a drink until his birthday on June 1.

After successfully being sober for six months, Holland realised the positive effects of it.

“I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter,” recalled Holland.

“And I just sort of said to myself, ‘Why am I so enslaved by this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?,'” shared Holland.

The Spiderman star is currently dating Hollywood actress Zendaya. Holland last shot for “The Crowded Room.”

